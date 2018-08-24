Welcome to the Examiner's breaking news blog.
There are reports this morning of another firearms incident in Birkby last night (Thurs).
Residents claimed to have heard two shots being fired on St John's Road, where the Peppers takeaway has been cordoned off by police.
One neighbour said he heard "two loud bangs", while others have told the Examiner a police helicopter with a searchlight was later seen hovering over the area.
It comes just 48 hours after a violent incident nearby outside the Huddersfield Hospital on Birkby Hall Road - although police have not confirmed whether that invovled any firearms.
Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking story.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Police confirm shooting may be linked to hospital attack
Detectives say they are investigating the “wider causes” of the shooting, but have said it was a “targeted” attack and is thought to be linked to the assault on a man outside Huddersfield Hospital on Tuesday night.
Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, of the Major Enquiries Team, said: “Our investigation remains in its early stages and we are still exploring the wider circumstances surrounding the incident. We believe last night’s incident was a targeted attack involving parties known to each other.
“The criminal use of firearms in our communities will not be tolerated and we are treating last night’s incident very seriously, with specialist officers and firearms officers carrying out extensive enquiries to find those involved. We are still looking into how the incident came about and building a picture of the run up to last night’s firearms discharge.”
19-year-old in hospital after last night's shooting
Police have issued more information on the shooting last night.
A man was taken to hospital after a gunman was seen shooting at the takeaway. Staff and customers were inside at the time and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries caused by broken glass.
"This is not a good place to bring up children"
A resident in Birkby told us he is scared for his family.
The man, who did not want to be named, said: “I heard fireworks, two bangs. My wife said ‘that’s not fireworks it’s a gun’.
“This is not a good place to bring up children.”
Councillor confirms it is a targeted attack linked to hospital incident
Local councillor Sheikh Ullah has issued this statement on the incident in Birkby this morning.
It appears the incident last night and the attack near Huddersfield Hospital earlier this week are linked.
“Having spoken with the police I can confirm that [the two incidents] are isolated to the person involved and not random attacks on members of the community. Although distressing for those who live and work in the area there is no suggestion of heightened risk to the wider public.
“The scene on St John’s Road shouldn’t be on for too long today and PCSos will remain in the area to provide increased patrols and reassurance.
“I would urge the community to carry on with their normal duties, and should they have any suspicions please call 999 in emergencies or 101 in non emergencies.”
Forensics arrive on scene
Police have said detectives will be examining the scene for evidence today:
Live at the scene
We’re live outside the takeaway in Birkby. You can watch reporter Andrew Robinson’s broadcast below:
Reporter at the scene
Andrew Robinson is in Birkby where detectives are carrying out forensics today to gain more information on last night’s shooting:
Staff and customers were inside at the time - police statement
Police have issued a statement and said that staff and customers were inside the takeaway when it was shot at late last night.
Luckily, nobody has been seriously injured. Here is the statement in full:
Detectives are investigating following reports of a firearms discharge in Huddersfield last night (Thursday 23 August.)
Police were called at 22.35 to a takeaway on St Johns Road.
Staff and customers were in the shop at the time, no one was seriously injured.
An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a police cordon is in place to allow forensic examination of the scene.
Pictured: The scene last night
This picture shows the scene on St John’s Road last night.
Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including an ambulance.
Witness heard "two loud bangs"
A Birkby resident claimed he heard two bangs at around midnight.
The witness said: “Some young masked guy shot through Peppers takeaway - two bullets. [He was] on foot just casually walking down my street into my back alleyway.”
Whole building is cordoned off
Police also appear to have cordoned the takeaway off round the back...
WATCH: Video from the scene
Here’s the scene on St John’s Road this morning. It appears police have specifically cordoned off the Peppers takeaway shop.
Police cordon off takeaway in Birkby
Morning - we’ve just got in but will bring you updates on this incident as we get them so stay tuned. We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for comment and will let you know once we hear more.