There are reports this morning of another firearms incident in Birkby last night (Thurs).

Residents claimed to have heard two shots being fired on St John's Road, where the Peppers takeaway has been cordoned off by police.

One neighbour said he heard "two loud bangs", while others have told the Examiner a police helicopter with a searchlight was later seen hovering over the area.

It comes just 48 hours after a violent incident nearby outside the Huddersfield Hospital on Birkby Hall Road - although police have not confirmed whether that invovled any firearms.

