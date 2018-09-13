A street in Huddersfield town centre was cordoned off this morning by police.

The scene on Lord Street was flanked by officers and West Yorkshire Police closed off the area to investigate a fight that broke out in the early hours.

Emergency services were called at 5.35am to reports of a man seriously injured. It's thought a fight had broken out between two men.

A cordon remains in place this morning as officers continue their enquiries. Stay with us for the latest updates.

