A street in Huddersfield town centre was cordoned off this morning by police.
The scene on Lord Street was flanked by officers and West Yorkshire Police closed off the area to investigate a fight that broke out in the early hours.
Emergency services were called at 5.35am to reports of a man seriously injured. It's thought a fight had broken out between two men.
A cordon remains in place this morning as officers continue their enquiries. Stay with us for the latest updates.
Taxi firm heard there "had been a fight"
Quasar Ahmed, of GT Taxis on Lord Street, said a controller had heard there had been a fight on the street.
“He just said there had been a fight - that someone was fighting by the bus stop. Crime scene investigators have arrived. I have been told they might be opening Lord Street at 10am.”
Mr Ahmed said the GT Taxis was currently open for business and unaffected by the police cordon.
Item of clothing at the scene
An item of clothing - possibly a hat - can be seen on the pavement where the altercation happened.
Forensics have arrived
Andrew says forensics have just arrived at the scene.
Live from Lord Street
Video from the scene
Man seriously injured in hospital
Police say a man in his thirties has been taken to hospital.
Here is the full statement from police:
Police are investigating following a serious assault in Huddersfield this morning.
Officers were called by the ambulance service at 5:35 this morning (13 September) to reports of a male with serious injuries.
It is believed there was an altercation between two males on Lord Street. The male victim in his 30s was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180456323 or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
At the scene
Reporter Andrew Robinson is at the scene this morning.