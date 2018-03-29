A police scene is in place in Huddersfield town centre this morning (Thurs) following reports of a man being injured.

Officers were called to Queen Street near to Tokyo nightclub and the Lawrence Batley Theatre in the early hours of the morning.

A man has been taken to hospital and another has been arrested. Police have not confirmed whether the incident was an assault.

The street remains cordoned off this morning as forensics are at the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking story.

