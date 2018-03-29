A police scene is in place in Huddersfield town centre this morning (Thurs) following reports of a man being injured.
Officers were called to Queen Street near to Tokyo nightclub and the Lawrence Batley Theatre in the early hours of the morning.
A man has been taken to hospital and another has been arrested. Police have not confirmed whether the incident was an assault.
The street remains cordoned off this morning as forensics are at the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking story.
Enquiries ongoing
Police have said this afternoon that enquiries remain ongoing.
The victim is seriously injured in hospital while a 19-year-old man remains in police custody.
Tokyo issues statement
Tokyo Nightclub has just issued a statement stressing that what happened had nothing to do with the club.
A spokesperson for Tokyo Nightclub said: “The head doorman at Tokyo Nightclub spotted suspicious activity taking place further down Queen Street and immediately reported it to the police via the town centre’s Nitenet security system.
“We would like to stress that the incident was not connected with Tokyo Nightclub in any way.”
Forensic inspections
More pictures from the scene
The street is cordoned off from the Lawrence Batley Theatre down to the junction with Queensgate.
Appeal for information
Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly of Kirklees CID said:
“There is a large police presence and scene in the area this morning whilst we continue our early stage enquiries in to what took place. I would welcome anyone who may have any information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting 13180147721.”
Statement from police
A man in his twenties is in hospital and a 19-year-old has been arrested.
Here’s what police have told us:
Police were alerted just after 4.30am this morning (March 29) to an incident on Queen Street in Huddersfield where a man was injured close to the Tokyo Night Club.
The victim, a man in his twenties was taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.