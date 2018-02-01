Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Big cuts in the numbers of neighbourhood police officers in West Yorkshire are “on the path to being dangerous” to communities, an MP has warned.

Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman has spoken of his fears over gangs and knife attacks after new figures revealed West Yorkshire neighbourhood police officer numbers fell 50% since 2012.

In 2016/17 there were just 915 neighbourhood officers compared with 1,837 in 2012, while the numbers of Police Community Support Officers fell 25% over the same period.

The figures follow the news that crime rose by 15% in West Yorkshire in the 12 months up to last September.

Mr Sheerman is seriously concerned by the cuts and said: “It’s not too late but we are on a path to this being dangerous.”

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff said the cuts were damaging communities.

She said: “I am increasingly concerned about the damage that these cuts to police numbers have done to our area. I have been meeting with local police regularly to highlight the worries that so many people bring to me and I have raised these issues directly to ministers multiple times over the last few months in the House of Commons.

“These shocking figures show that the Tories are failing in their duty to protect the public. With the number of neighbourhood police officers being cut in half over the last six years, the public are now paying the price for these Tory cuts.”

Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker said: “Our communities have the right to feel safe, and whilst I commend the work that West Yorkshire Police do, we cannot face any further cuts to frontline policing.”

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of everything we do in West Yorkshire and is integral to delivering an effective policing service to our local communities.

“We remain determined to continue to invest in and improve our Neighbourhood offer, working closely with our communities.”

She said numbers of frontline officers had increased recently and would be boosted again following a recruitment drive next month and further investment in neighbourhood policing is planned.

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “Since 2010 the Government has cut West Yorkshire’s policing budget by over a third (more than £140 million) at the cost of over 2,000 police jobs.

“As your Police and Crime Commissioner I have moved to help protect the frontline and invested through local budget setting in neighbourhood policing, which remains, and will continue to remain the cornerstone of the way we police here in West Yorkshire.

“I have ensured the number of Police and Community Support Officers with 603 across West Yorkshire, alongside 375 more police officers than we had two years ago as result of local decisions to raise additional funding.

“But the reality is that there is still a long way to go to rebuild the numbers we had in policing a few years ago.

“I have proposed to the Police and Crime Panel that will meet this Friday a budget that includes more resources for West Yorkshire police to further invest in the frontline, something that is supported by the majority of the public I have consulted.

“If the proposal is supported, it will mean more police resources in West Yorkshire to invest in crucial policing areas such as cyber crime, safeguarding, investigators and roads policing to name but a few.

“Despite my continued request for more money from the government for an area of some of the greatest need, this local proposal will ensure more resources will be allocated to strengthen neighbourhood policing and to protect the numbers of Police and Community Support Officers, but also to tackle the priorities in my West Yorkshire Police and Crime Plan.”

Mr Burns-Williamson’s budget proposals could see the charge for policing go up almost 8% this year for council taxpayers.

It means band A properties will go up £8 a year and the most expensive properties in Band H will see their bills rise by £24 a year. Band A properties now pay £10 for policing with Band H properties almost £302.

The other bands are B (£117), C (£134), D (£150); E (£184), F (£218), G (£251).