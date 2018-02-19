Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are seeking witnesses following the death of a man who was walking on a lane of the M1 near to the Denby Dale exit.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) is appealing for information about an incident which took place between junctions 39 (Denby Dale) and 40 (Ossett) at around 1am on Sunday, February 18.

Police said a DAF XF lorry was in a collision with a 35-year-old man who was walking in lane one of the carriageway.

The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are investigating this fatal incident and would very much like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has information.

“It is known the victim had initially been walking north on the southbound carriageway then crossed to the northbound where the collision occurred, and I would like to speak to anyone who saw him on the motorway prior to the collision or who perhaps saw him walk onto the M1 itself.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident, the lorry or the male in the moments leading up to the collision.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing crime number 13180081365.”