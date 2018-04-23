Video Loading

There is police activity in the Holmfirth area after a serious incident this morning.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 8.14am on Monday morning after getting reports of the serious incident.

We understand from eyewitnesses that a number of police cars and ambulances were in the area

Police remain at the scene this morning.

This is an ongoing incident and we'll bring you updates as and when we get them.

Photos from the scene

Video from the scene

Our photographer Simon Morley has sent this video showing the scene of police activity

Report from eyewitness

An eyewitness says police, ambulances and CID vehicles are in the area on Upperthong Lane.

We also understand that forensics teams may be in attendance.

Area where police are

This is the area in Holmfirth where police are dealing with a serious incident this morning.

It’s on Upperthong Lane, just off the main road through Holmfirth.

Upperthong Lane, just off the main road in Holmfirth
Upperthong Lane, just off the main road in Holmfirth
Serious incident in Holmfirth

