There is police activity in the Holmfirth area after a serious incident this morning.
West Yorkshire Police were called at 8.14am on Monday morning after getting reports of the serious incident.
We understand from eyewitnesses that a number of police cars and ambulances were in the area
Police remain at the scene this morning.
This is an ongoing incident and we'll bring you updates as and when we get them.
Key Events
Photos from the scene
Video from the scene
Our photographer Simon Morley has sent this video showing the scene of police activity
Report from eyewitness
An eyewitness says police, ambulances and CID vehicles are in the area on Upperthong Lane.
We also understand that forensics teams may be in attendance.
Area where police are
This is the area in Holmfirth where police are dealing with a serious incident this morning.
It’s on Upperthong Lane, just off the main road through Holmfirth.
Serious incident in Holmfirth
There is police activity in the Holmfirth area after a serious incident this morning.
West Yorkshire Police were called at 8.14am on Monday morning after getting reports of the serious incident.
We understand from eyewitnesses that a number of police cars and ambulances were in the area
Police remain at the scene this morning.