Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have expressed concern for the welfare of a Huddersfield boy who has been missing for more than ten days.

Eli Jones, 16, also known as Eli Child, was last seen in the Fixby area at 5.05pm on Thursday, August 9, and was reported missing later that night.

He is described as white, 5ft 7, of medium build, with short, light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with black writing on the front, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries have been made since Eli was reported missing but there have so been no further confirmed sightings of him in the Huddersfield area.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

“He has links to other areas of the country and it is believed he may have travelled to either the Lincolnshire or Humberside areas.

“Anyone who has seen Eli or with information about his movements or current whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting log 2025 of 08/08.”