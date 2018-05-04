The video will start in 8 Cancel

Large amounts of cannabis have been seized after police executed two warrants at addresses in Huddersfield.

The warrants were carried out under the misuse of drugs act at the addresses on Winton Street in Lockwood and Moorbottom Road in Thornton Lodge.

At Winton Street the property was searched and six plants were found along with cultivating equipment.

A 52-year-old man was arrested for cultivation and production of cannabis. At Moorbottom Road a cannabis farm was discovered upstairs in the address and 15 plants were seized and removed from the property.

Huddersfield town centre police Inspector James Kitchen, said: “The team has conducted two warrants and seized a substantial amount of Class B drugs.

“We would always encourage members of the public to contact us if they have information about possible drugs production in our communities.

“We will always investigate any information received and take the appropriate action to rid our streets of drugs.”

Any information can be given to your local NPT direct via 101 or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.