An inquest has opened into the death of a 40-year-old landscape gardener.

John Richard Smith, a single man, who lived in Thurstonland, was found dead in his works pick-up truck in woods near his home.

Police were called to Wood Lane, Thurstonland, at 7.40am on Tuesday, March 6, Bradford Coroner’s Court heard.

After Mr Smith failed to turn up for work police were alerted. His works van was located by the company’s tracking system.

Mr Smith was found in the driver’s seat of the Ford Transit open back pick-up truck. The engine was still running.

It appeared that the vehicle had been at the location since the previous evening.

West Yorkshire Police said it was believed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Smith’s funeral service took place at St George’s Church, Brockholes, on Wednesday. The inquest was adjourned to a future date.