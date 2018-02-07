Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cinema-goers saw some real-life drama when police halted a film to arrest three teenagers over an alleged car crime conspiracy.

Police stopped a film and switched on the lights when they carried out an operation at the Showcase Cinema complex in Birstall on Tuesday night.

Officers stopped the sci-fi action film Maze Runner: the Death Cure and arrested three boys aged 14, 16 and 17.

The youths were detained over an investigation into a conspiracy to commit burglary to steal high-value cars across West Yorkshire.

The conspiracy includes offences in Huddersfield, Cleckheaton , Brighouse , Mirfield, Batley, Bradford, Keighley, Guiseley, Heckmondwike and Dewsbury committed since December.

The Examiner has reported on a number of incidents over the last few months including a gang of six masked men smashing into a house in Mirfield and stealing a high-powered Mercedes C63 AMG.

The three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remained in custody.

Maze Runner is about a group of young people who must break into the legendary Last City, controlled by World In Catastrophe: Killzone Experiment Department (WICKED), to rescue their friends from a maze.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Det Sgt Scott Hartley, of Kirklees District CID, said: “There were a few cinema-goers who will have got more than they bargained for when the drama came off the screen and into real life.

“Our thanks to the staff at Showcase Cinemas for their help in allowing us into the screening to make the arrests and for the other people watching the film for their patience during the unscheduled interval.

“The arrests came about after an off-duty police officer recognised the youths as individuals that we had been looking to arrest.

“These arrests form part of a thorough inquiry in to nearly 20 burglary offences across West Yorkshire in which houses have been broken into to get keys for vehicles parked on driveways.”

Two other men, aged 20 and 27, have previously been arrested in connection with the investigation and were released pending further investigation.