Numbers of people attacking police officers on the beat saw a spike in the week of the August Bank Holiday.

The West Yorkshire Police federation released figures today (Thurs) which reveal a worrying amount of staff subjected to physical attacks while carrying out their duties.

Police have hit back, describing themselves as "society's punch bag" and the assaults as a "sad reflection on modern society" and a "lack of respect".

A total of 55 assaults on officers were recorded in the seven days leading up to Sunday, August 26. Of this, 21 officers were kicked, seven were spat at and 10 were punched.

The figure also includes Pc Morgan Taylor, of the Force's Calderdale branch, who tweeted pictures of his injuries after he was bitten by a Hepatitis C sufferer. Pc Morgan needed a course of antibiotics and a tetanus shot after the attack.

Vice Chair of West Yorkshire Police Federation Craig Grandison said: "Yet again the numbers evidence the dangerous job that Officers do, on a day to day basis within West Yorkshire.

"It seems that whenever we approach holiday periods, we see an increase. This is a sad reflection on modern society and the lack of respect towards law and order.

"Again the Police and other emergency services are societies [sic] punch bag, with little support from Government. It is clear to me that greater public debate is needed, into how violence within society and how it should be combatted.”