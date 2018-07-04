Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was hit by a car from behind by in a Honley street before the driver fled the scene.

The 14-year-old boy was walking along Sandbeds in Honley at 3.37pm on Wednesday June 20 when a vehicle struck him.

Sandbeds is a quiet, narrow lane with no footpath on either side.

Luckily, he was not seriously injured in the collision.

The driver fled the scene and now West Yorkshire Police are seeking witnesses to the incident.

Very few details are known about the vehicle involved except that it was probably grey or silver coloured.

It is also thought that the vehicle was probably a Mercedes.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: "The vehicle and the boy were in collision with the vehicle impacting the boy from behind.

"The driver did not stop at the scene.

"The teenager was not seriously injured in the incident."

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting 13180304331.