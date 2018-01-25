Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing teenage girl who was last seen at a train station with an unknown man.

Irram Saleem, 14, from Huddersfield, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon and police have now launched an appeal to trace her whereabouts.

The last known sighting of her was at Leeds Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon at 3.28pm.

Police have released a CCTV image of Irram leaving the main entrance of Leeds station with an unknown male.

She was wearing a plain black coat, knee length pink jumper style dress, black dolly flat shoes and carrying a River Island bag.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The man is wearing a red sweatshirt and black trousers and also appears to be carrying a shoulder bag.

Officers would like to speak to the man as part of their enquiries.

Anyone with information should ring 101 and quote reference 1252 23rd January.