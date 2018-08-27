Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a hunt for a missing teenager who could be attending Leeds Carnival.

Sophie Walker, 17, from Dewsbury , is missing and police believe she could be heading to the carnival which is on at the moment.

Police described her as 5ft 4in tall with long straight brown hair.

She was last wearing a deep pink baggy jumpsuit, white socks, high thick pumps, navy anorak & a bum bag.

The Leeds West Indian Carnival makes its way through the streets of Chapeltown with steel drum musicians and floats pumping out infectious tropical rhythyms.

Then the party continues in Potternewton Park with more music, entertainment, fairground rides and food from around the world.

Police said anyone who spots Sophie should contact them on 101 and quote the log 2050 26th