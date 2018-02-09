Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police urgently want to speak to these three men after violence brought terror to a Huddersfield shopping centre.

CCTV has been released of three young men police want to trace after trouble flared at Kingsgate Shopping Centre .

The images have been released as police charge two more men in connection with the disorder, bringing the total number to nine.

Marshall Edwards-Pascal, 20, of Bradley Mills Road in Huddersfield, and Kalen Hall, 22, of Hall Cross Grove in Lowerhouses both appeared before Kirklees Magistrates today.

The two pleaded not guilty to a charge of violent disorder and were released by District Judge Michael Fanning on strict bail conditions.

These are residence at their homes with electronically-monitored curfews, a ban on associating with their co-accused and a condition that they stay out of various areas of Huddersfield, including the town centre.

Kirklees Magistrates heard that police were called by frightened shoppers when they witnessed 10 to 15 males running with weapons including machetes and baseball bats.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told the court that members of the public fled “all over the place,” some locking themselves in the toilets during the panic.

The incident is believed to be related to “gang warfare” and involved clashes between two rival gangs.

A fight broke out in the car park before the group fled. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A total of nine males, including two teenagers, have now been charged in connection with Saturday’s violence.

Also charged with the same offence are McCauley Jackson, 22, Theo Hall, 24, Tyrese Caldwell, 18, Thomas Creaghan, 20, Troy Wallace, 21, and two males aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Jackson and Creaghan were both also charged with possession of an offensive weapon while the 17-year-old faces a separate charge of possessing Class B drugs.

All nine will make their first appearance at Leeds Crown Court on March 7.

Detectives now want to speak to anyone who recognises the three men pictured in the CCTV stills.

Det Chief Insp Fiona Gaffney, of Kirklees CID, said: The team have been working tirelessly since the weekend to capture the perpetrators involved with the violent disorder at the Kingsgate Centre.

“This sort of behaviour is simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated. My team in Kirklees CID quickly identified the individuals responsible and subsequently arrested to ensure the safety of the residents of Kirklees and give the reassurance that they can go about their day safely.

“We now have a total of nine people charged and all have appeared at court this week. Now we are releasing images of three further people we would like to speak to in connection with the disorder and I would like to appeal to the members of the public to come forward with any information if they recognise any of the individuals in the CCTV images.”

Anyone with any information on Saturday’s violence should contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180056910, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.