Police have descended on a cycle path in Deighton, close to Deighton Railway Station.
Local residents say there are several police cars and a cycle path has been closed at both ends.
Police are carrying out a search of the area.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene. Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story. We'll have more updates as we have them.
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
We have received a statement from West Yorkshire Police about the searches taking place in Deighton.
They said:
An investigation is ongoing following the arrest of a male in the Deighton area of Huddersfield on drugs and firearms offences.
A police cordon is currently in place in the Whiteacre Street area.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Images from the scene
Here are the police carrying out searches among the grassy verges and embankment alongside the Greenway near Deighton Railway Station.
Picture of the search
The Greenway has been closed and there’s a police search going on. We are expecting a statement from West Yorkshire Police shortly.
A map of the scene
Here’s a map from Joanne showing the area we’re talking about. We are speaking to the police now for an update.
Searches underway
The area the police are searching is quite isolated. We understand that officers are searching an area of land but it’s out of sight.
First pictures from the scene
Our reporter Joanne Douglas is at the scene. This is the latest.