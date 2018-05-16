Police have descended on a cycle path in Deighton, close to Deighton Railway Station.

Local residents say there are several police cars and a cycle path has been closed at both ends.

Police are carrying out a search of the area.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene. Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story. We'll have more updates as we have them.

