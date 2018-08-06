Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing Huddersfield man.

Kieron Conway, 38, was last seen at about 12.30pm today (Monday) in the Almondbury area.

He is described as white, 6ft 1 and slim with brown shoulder-length wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and white Nike hat.

Det Sgt Oliver Coates of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Oliver’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen him or have any information about his location.

“Our enquiries are ongoing around the Almondbury/Moldgreen and Dalton areas.

“Anyone who has any information is asked to call Kirklees CID on 101 re log 872 of August 6.”