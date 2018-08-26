Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating two separate stabbings after attacks in Marsden and Thornton Lodge on Saturday night.

In the first attack at 9.40pm a man was stabbed in the chest at Tunnel End, not far from Standedge Tunnel at Marsden.

The victim was picked up by a friend who was going to drive him to hospital but he was bleeding so badly they pulled over and called an ambulance.

And in the second incident, a man was stabbed several times in the stomach and leg in Rashcliffe Hill Road, Thornton Lodge, at around 11pm.

Both victims were later treated at Leeds General Infirmary and while the injuries were serious they were not believed to be life-threatening.

Insp Carlton Young, duty officer for West Yorkshire Police, said the man attacked at Marsden was aged 23. A friend in a car came to pick him up and take him to hospital but he was said to be bleeding heavily.

The friend pulled over in Manchester Road, near the New Inn pub, and an ambulance attended.

A police officer accompanied the victim in the ambulance and he was taken to LGI.

Police were on the scene on Sunday morning and three separate areas in and around Tunnel End were under examination.

There was tape at the junction of Waters Road, Ainsley Lane and Reddisher Road and more activity down Reddisher Road.

It is believed a scabbard, or holster for a knife, was recovered.

Standedge Tunnel visitor centre, cafe and wedding venue was not affected and opened as normal.

Insp Young said the man stabbed in Thornton Lodge was 24 and was thought to have been attacked by three males. He had no description available but all were said to be wearing dark clothing.

The man was stabbed in the stomach and leg and also went to LGI.

No arrests were made over either incident and anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The stabbings are the latest in a spate of violent incidents across Huddersfield in recent weeks.