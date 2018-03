Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body has been discovered in Dewsbury.

A police cordon is in place after West Yorkshire Police were called at 12.05pm today to Syke Lane in the Earlsheaton area of Dewsbury .

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a body. Enquiries are ongoing.”

She confirmed the body was found outside, but no further details were available.