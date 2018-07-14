The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives are investigating after a teenage girl was raped in a subway on the edge of Huddersfield town centre.

West Yorkshire Police said were called at 4am today to a report of a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in a subway which runs under Castlegate near the old Kirklees College.

Officers have taped off the scene to allow forensic examinations to take place.

The 17-year-old victim, who is from Huddersfield, is being supported by specialist safeguarding officers.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 4am this morning police received a report of the incident which occurred in the subway that runs under the A62 Castlegate between New North Road Baptist Church and the old technical college building.

“A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination.

“The victim is being supported by specialist safeguarding officers and detectives from Kirklees District CID are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed anything in the vicinity of the subway between midnight and 4am or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers.”

Phone via the 101 number quoting crime reference 13180345421 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.