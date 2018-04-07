The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are have revealed details of a fast-moving investigation after reports that shots were fired in a Huddersfield street.

The trouble started after armed officers were called to reports of a domestic-related incident during which threats were allegedly made on Quarmby Road, Quarmby, at 6.35pm yesterday.

After further inquiries armed officers went to homes at Hops Drive, Birkby and Smiths Avenue, Marsh, where suspected cannabis was found. Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Last night a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said police were investigating reports of a “disturbance involving a knife” at Hops Drive and were searching for suspects.

An eye witness told the Examiner police weren’t there long, perhaps 30 minutes and saw no sign of anyone being arrested.

At 9.23pm a further call was reported about suspected gunshots on Reinwood Road.

Officers attended and found a car had been damaged. There had been no gunshots fired.

There are links between this incident and the earlier incident at Quarmby Road.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson of Kirklees CID, said: “I want to reassure the community that this was not terrorism related and that decisive action will be taken against any allegations of criminal behaviour.”

Call police on 101 quoting log 1533 of Friday, 6 March.