Police are appealing for help to track down conmen who have targeted elderly people by posing as council workers.

Four incidents were reported to police in which the bogus callers gained entry to properties by claiming to be council workmen who had been called out to tackle water problems in the area.

The incidents all happened between noon and 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 24, and took place at Rufford Road and Tintern Avenue in Golcar , Wilson Avenue in Mirfield and New Hey Road at Salendine Nook .

Police have released five e-fits of the men they want to question and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Det Con Joanne Jabczynski, of Kirklees District CID, said: “The suspects appear to have targeted older people who live alone and may appear to be more vulnerable. Although no one was injured, it is understandable that the victims were all left shaken and distressed.

“Our investigation into these incidents is very much continuing and I would appeal to anyone who recognises any of the people in the e-fits, or who has any information, to come forward.”

She added: “If you have any concerns about the person(s) attending your address, or the address of a friend or family member at any time contact the police. Any legitimate caller will be understanding of your checks and concerns.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Jabczynski or DS Coates at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting reference 13180039130. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.

The first incidents happened at Rufford Road about noon where two suspects have entered the property. One is described as a white male 25-30, 5ft 8in tall and stocky, wearing a cap and a grey zip up top. The second suspect is described as a white male, 22-25 years old with light coloured hair. The suspects are believed to have used a white box-type van.

The second incident happened a short time later when three suspects entered a property on Tintern Avenue, also in Golcar. One is described as a white male, about 5ft 10in tall, medium build with a round face and dark eyes. He was clean shaven and wearing a dark blue cap with a peak and a dark top and bottoms. Suspect two is described as a white male, slightly taller and thinner than the first but wearing similar clothes.

Suspect three is also described as wearing similar clothes to the other two with a dark cap and dark trousers.

The third incident was on Wilson Avenue about 1.35pm, where two suspects entered the address. Suspect one is a white male, aged 30 to 40 years, 5ft 8in, of broad build, clean shaven with a fat face and wearing a blue hat, blue trousers and a blue top. He spoke with a Yorkshire accent. Suspect two is a white male in his 40s, 5ft 10in tall and slim. He had a grey hoodie over his head, grey bottoms and spoke with an Irish accent.

The fourth incident was at New Hey Road about 2.30pm, where two suspects have entered the address. Suspect one is described as a white male, about 5ft 10in tall, skinny with dark hair and beard and wearing blue jeans and a black anorak zipped up. He spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

Suspect two is a white male, 5ft 5in tall, skinny and wearing blue jeans, black gloves and a grey hooded top. He had a ginger/blonde beard and spoke with a foreign accent.