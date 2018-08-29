Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One man is dead and another critically ill in hospital after a suspected drug incident.

West Yorkshire Police has revealed a 42-year-old man was found dead in Dewsbury on Monday while another is still being treated in hospital.

They have said the death is linked to amphetamines but have not revealed whether it was an overdose or a dodgy batch on the streets.

But they have taken the unusual step of issuing a warning about amphetamines across the county.

A police statement issued this evening says officers were called to a property on Union Street in Dewsbury town centre at about 2.45pm on Monday to reports of a sudden death.

A second man, aged 55, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police have not clarified if the 55-year-old took the same drugs.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “We want to remind people of the dangers of taking illegal drugs.

“This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man.

“We want to urge people to reconsider before taking substances illegally – the dangers of taking drugs are well known and all drugs pose a risk.

“People who take these drugs don’t always know what’s in them, the effects they may have or where they have come from.

“We believe this particular death may be linked to illegally taking the drug amphetamine.

"If anyone has taken amphetamine and has fallen ill, they should seek medical attention immediately.”

Anyone with information on the illegal use of drugs should contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.