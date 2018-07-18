Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want help tracing a man in connection with burglaries at an apartment complex in Brighouse.

They’ve released an E-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with break-ins at Millroyd Mill, on Huddersfield Road. on Monday June 18 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm when suspects broke into some apartments.

Two male suspects entered the apartments wearing fluorescent jackets and white hard hats.

West Yorkshire Police say they made an untidy search in an apartment and stole a Breitling watch and a laptop worth thousands of pounds.

Both suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident or recognises the person in the image are asked to contact Halifax CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180296265 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.