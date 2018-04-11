Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have appeared in court after the stolen car they were allegedly travelling in rammed a police officer’s car causing him injury.

The incident happened following a high speed police chase through Dewsbury which resulted in the force helicopter being scrambled into action, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Suliman Akhbar, 22, of Lobley Street in Heckmondwike , Adam Dawoodji, 25, of Hope Street in Dewsbury, and Shakeel France, 28, of Rock House Drive in Dewsbury, appeared at the Huddersfield court.

All face charges of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Akhbar, the alleged driver of the blue VW Golf involved, faces additional charges of using a vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen from outside her home on September 11 last year.

She told the court that officers driving along Leeds Road in Dewsbury then saw the car travelling at speed.

They requested the vehicle to stop but the driver did a U-turn in the middle of the road and sped away, reaching 70mph in a 30mph limit.

The car then allegedly veered into the wrong side of the road, forcing its way through a set of traffic lights and colliding with other vehicles before getting stuck.

Next the driver is alleged to have reversed at speed, ramming a police car violently and causing injury to an officer still inside the vehicle.

All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent their case to Leeds Crown Court.

They will first appear there on May 8 and were granted unconditional bail.