Six West Yorkshire police officers faced misconduct hearings after a woman in custody suffered for hours after injuring herself in a fall.

The woman screamed in pain after she landed on her right hip - which was later found to be broken - in a fall in a holding cell after she was arrested for breach of the peace in July 2016.

A report into the incident was published this week by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Officers attempted to sit the woman up but she seemed unable to and asked to see a doctor, the report said.

She was examined by a custody nurse who did not think she had broken anything and was carried by three officers to the charge desk, being held by the arms.

The custody officer telephoned for an ambulance but, having been told there was a four-hour wait, officers discussed taking the woman to hospital in a police van, which the woman agreed to.

After a conversation with the custody nurse, officers decided to take the woman to a CCTV cell to be observed.

At around 11.40pm, officers explained to the woman that there had been a change of plan and that she was to be placed in a cell and seen by the nurse.

The IOPC report said: "An officer brought an office chair and lowered the woman on to it while the woman screamed out in pain. "The woman was wheeled to the cell backwards while sitting on the chair, which the woman claimed caused her ‘unbearable pain’.

"In the cell, three officers lifted the woman on to the cell bench, while the woman cried out. A note was made on the custody record that the ambulance had been cancelled."

From midnight, officers made a number of checks on the woman, mostly through the spy hole or door hatch. Notes that the woman was complaining of pain were made on the custody record on several occasions, the IOPC noted.

At 3.05am, the custody nurse examined the woman again, following which an officer made a telephone call asking for the woman to be taken to hospital, although it was not clear to whom they made the call.

At 7.26am, following a shift handover, an officer telephoned Yorkshire Ambulance Service to request an ambulance and at 8.16am, the woman was taken to hospital in an ambulance. She was diagnosed with a fractured hip.

The IOPC said that during the investigation they "identified an indication that seven of the officers involved in the woman’s detention may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings and we interviewed them under the misconduct caution.

"They refused to answer questions put to them. We also found an indication that the custody nurse may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings and also interviewed them. The custody nurse co-operated with our investigation and answered all questions asked."

The IOPC said that based on the CCTV footage they believed the woman sustained the injury when she fell on the floor in the custody suite. There was no evidence to suggest that the officer present then was responsible for this in any way.

The watchdog's report concluded: "Based on the evidence available the Lead Investigator was of the opinion that a reasonable tribunal, properly directed, could find misconduct in respect of six of the officers.

"The Lead Investigator was also of the opinion that the performance of the custody nurse, who co-operated fully with the investigation, did not amount to misconduct but could be considered unsatisfactory.

"West Yorkshire Police informed the local healthcare trust so they could deal with this matter.

"After reviewing our report and taking into account further considerations, West Yorkshire Police held misconduct meetings for all six officers.

"At the meetings, misconduct was not proven for four officers and no further action taken. Misconduct was proven for one officer, who received management action. Another officer was found to have a case to answer for misconduct and received a written warning as well as management action."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This case was referred to the IOPC who carried out an independent investigation. We accepted in full their findings and acted on them accordingly."

The incident happened at the Force's Elland Road custody suite in Leeds.