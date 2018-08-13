Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police officers are more likely to be attacked with acid or other harmful chemicals than members of the public, according to new figures.

The force recorded 43 'acid attacks' between 2016 and the present. This included a disproportionate number of attacks – four – on police officers in that period.

One of those four attacks took place in Kirklees, while two happened in Leeds and one took place in Bradford. The suspects in all four cases were charged.

West Yorkshire Police (WYP) recorded seven acid attacks – those involving acid, drain cleaner, bleach or other harmful substances – in the first four months of 2018. That compares to 17 in the whole of 2017 and 19 in 2016.

Of the 43 cases, some of which are ongoing, 14 have resulted in a charge or courts summons.

But one assault in Leeds was solved by a community resolution. Community resolutions often involve the criminal doing something to make it up to the victim, for example by apologising or paying compensation.

Another case was dealt with by another official body. Police weren’t able to charge a suspect in the other cases.

Now WYP has appealed for tougher measures against people who attack their officers.

WYP Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster from West Yorkshire Police said: "It is totally unacceptable that anyone within our community is attacked with such a substance, let alone members of West Yorkshire Police or our emergency service colleagues who are going about doing their jobs of reassuring and serving the public.

"Attacks of this nature represent only a small proportion of the assaults we investigate, nevertheless, they are treated extremely seriously.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

"A partnership approach is crucial in tackling this issue. We have a collective responsibility to educate people on the dangers and the consequences.

"Our officers and staff work in some of the busiest areas of the country and provide a public service in sometimes dangerous situations.

"Since the introduction of body worn cameras, however, it has allowed our officers and staff to capture the circumstances leading up to an assault, the device acts as a visible deterrent and the footage is crucial in the identification and prosecution of offenders.

"West Yorkshire Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner fully supports the Protect the Protectors campaign. This is a call for tougher sanctions and the legislation to make it a specific offence to assault an emergency service worker."

Across the UK, there were 2,006 acid attack cases between 2016 and the present, most of which happened in London.