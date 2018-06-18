Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have issued a photo of a man after two women were indecently touched.

British Transport Police want to speak to him in connection with an incident which happened at Leeds railway station.

Two women were inappropriately touched by a man while they waited in the taxi queue at the station just before 12am on Saturday, May 19.

Det Con Dave Bentley from BTP in Leeds said: “After reviewing CCTV we have identified a man we’d like to speak to about what happened and I’d urge anyone who knows who he is to contact us.

“I would like to commend the women for coming forward and reporting this to us. We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously and we will do all we can to get justice for victims.”

Anyone with information can call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text the force on 61016, quoting reference 332 of 18 June. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.