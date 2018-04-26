Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating violence in Holmfirth which left a woman bloodied and bruised say they are pursuing some positive lines of inquiry.

Donna Walker suffered a two inch gash on her forehead and a bite mark to her arm after she was attacked in Holmfirth at around 12.43am on Sunday, February 18.

She and her husband Carlton had been waiting for takeaway food when they were caught up in a large fight involving another group.

Their 22-year-old son, who was knocked to the floor during the incident, suffered bruising to his neck.

The family had been celebrating Mrs Walker’s 50th birthday when violence broke out inside the Atlantis takeaway on Hollowgate and then spilled out into the street.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said CCTV inquiries had been conducted, adding: “We are pursuing some positive lines of enquiry.”

The spokesman said a 50-year-old woman, who hasn’t been named, had attended a voluntary interview in connection with the incident and that investigations were continuing.

He added: “Anyone who saw what happened or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact Kirklees District police on 101 referencing crime number 13180081274.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Mrs Walker, who compared the violence to a ‘bar room brawl’ in a movie, said told the Examiner that police hadn’t updated her on the investigation.