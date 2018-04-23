Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have begun an investigation into the death of a man at a house in Batley .

Officers were called to an address on Norfolk Street, near Purlwell Lane, late on Friday morning over concerns for someone’s safety.

Police discovered the body of a 39-year-old man inside the property.

Details of the incident were released by police on Monday.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said a 26-year-old woman was currently assisting police with their investigation.

The spokesman said: “Police were called on Friday 20 April at around 11.40am for a concern for safety.

“Officers attended an address on Norfolk Street in Batley and discovered a body of a man inside.

“The 39-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 26-year-old woman is assisting police with their investigation.”

Police inquiries into the incident are continuing.