Police raided a house and netted cannabis worth an estimated £80,000 after becoming curious about a house which had no snow on its roof.

The lack of snow on a house close to ARCTIC Street, Keighley, was a giveaway because it indicated a large amount of heat within the property which turned out to come from cannabis growing lamps.

PC James Butterfield with a suspected cannabis plant from the raid. Photo Credit: PC James Butterfield Twitter

When officers entered they found more than 300 plants in its four bedrooms and in the cellar.

PC Caroline Foster tweeted this from the haul:

And her colleague PC James Butterfield tweeted: “Removing this filth from the streets is always great.”

Police say no-one was in the house at the time of the raid and they are now examining the plants. No arrests have been made.