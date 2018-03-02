Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police raided a house and netted cannabis worth an estimated £80,000 after becoming curious about a house which had no snow on its roof.

The lack of snow on a house close to ARCTIC Street, Keighley, was a giveaway because it indicated a large amount of heat within the property which turned out to come from cannabis growing lamps.

When officers entered they found more than 300 plants in its four bedrooms and in the cellar.

PC Caroline Foster tweeted this from the haul:

Whilst the snow has kept the burglars at bay it has also helped us in finding some rather large plants..

hmmm I wonder why there is no snow on your roof??

280+ plants seized from an address in Keighley today, some nearly 6ft tall with @WYP_PCSO143 @CravenWard49 #policingkeighley pic.twitter.com/ev2x2UzKj4 — PC Caroline Foster (@WYP_PC27FOSTER) March 1, 2018

And her colleague PC James Butterfield tweeted: “Removing this filth from the streets is always great.”

Police say no-one was in the house at the time of the raid and they are now examining the plants. No arrests have been made.