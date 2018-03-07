The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police raided two homes in Sheepridge in connection with a shooting at a Huddersfield takeaway.

A major operation took place in the early hours of Wednesday in the Riddings Close area.

Police vehicles were seen by residents blocking Chestnut Street and police community support officers were stationed at various taped off locations preventing public access.

Residents said the raids began at around 3am or 4am. The operation continued throughout the day with at least five police vehicles stationed in Riddings Close and Riddings Road.

Forensic officers wearing distinctive white overalls and face masks were seen going into one house during Wednesday afternoon while other police officers removed material for examination.

Police said the raids were linked to an investigation into a shooting at Rajas takeaway in Bradford Road, Hillhouse, in the early hours of Monday.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police investigating a firearms discharge outside a takeaway on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, executed two warrants at houses on Riddings Close.

“Officers remain on scene and searches remain ongoing. This is an ongoing operation and we cannot comment further at this stage.”

Adil Mahood, 24, was shot three times by a masked gunman who burst into the takeaway demanding money .

He was shot twice in the shoulder and once in the neck and was recovering in hospital.

The owner of Rajas, Adil’s father Arshad, told how his son had gone to the toilet when the gunman burst in demanding hundreds of pounds in cash from the tills.

Staff told the man they could not open the tills and they would have to wait for Adil.

When Adil emerged he bravely tried to fight the raider off but did not know the man was armed and he was shot.

Adil was rushed to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by one of the delivery drivers and was later taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police have appealed for information.