Police got a real surprise when they found cannabis stashed inside a man’s Kinder egg.

Graham Berry was stopped by police at 9.20pm on October 27.

He was driving his Ford Fiesta along Kirkgate in Hanging Heaton, Batley, and the officers pulled him over because they thought that he was driving too fast.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that the 40-year-old complied with their request to stop.

As they spoke with him he handed over a Kinder egg which contained a small amount of cannabis.

A roadside saliva test tested positive and he was taken to the police station where he provided a blood sample.

This showed that Berry had 3.1 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood while the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed drug limit and possession of cannabis.

Victoria Sims, mitigating, told magistrates: “It was the defendant who volunteered the Kinder egg to police.

“He handed it over and so fully complied with them.”

Magistrates were told that Berry, of Loxley Street in Batley, had used cannabis since the age of 16.

She explained: “He finishes work and that’s his way of relaxing like some people would with a beer or a glass of wine.

“He’s smoked a joint a day for a number of years and had smoked one much earlier that afternoon.

“He was only slightly over the limit but perhaps he’s underestimated the other effects on him.”

Miss Sims added that her client felt fine to drive and had only travelled a short distance when he was stopped

Magistrates banned the warehouse worker from driving for a year.

He will have to pay £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.