A 43-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal road traffic accident on Saturday has been released but remains “under investigation.”

Wendie Mcdonald, from Brighouse , was a passenger in a Peugeot 108 which was in collision with an Audi S5 on Cooper Bridge Road at Cooper Bridge.

Mrs Mcdonald was taken to hospital but medics were unable to save her.

Her 60-year-old husband, Steven, the driver of the Peugeot, was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The couple, who had been married for around 30 years, were travelling from Huddersfield to Mirfield to have their car valeted.

The crash caused major delays for most of the day with the A62 Leeds Road closed in both directions.

West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 43-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.”

On Saturday police said he had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Granddaughter Stephanie Lomax told the Examiner in a tribute on Sunday how she adored her ‘nana’.

She said: “She will be missed by loads and she was the best nan, mum and best friend to loads of people. She will be sadly missed. RIP NAN love you. I will always look up to you.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number *512.

Information can be passed to anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.