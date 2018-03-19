The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police say no arrests have yet been made into a gun incident in Fartown at the weekend.

Investigations continue after a vehicle was damaged and gun shots heard during a disturbance in Fartown late on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Pollard Street and Ballroyd Road area of Fartown at 11.10pm, following a report that gun shots had been heard and damage was being caused to a vehicle.

On Monday morning West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing.

“There are no arrests at this time and as was stated in the original comment, this is not being linked to any other incidents at this time.”

Detectives have said that no-one was injured and a Ford Galaxy people carrier has been recovered from the scene and taken for forensic examination.

Det Insp Lee Donnelly, from Kirklees CID, said: “Understandably this may cause concern for those living locally and the wider community.

“I would seek to reassure them that this appears to have been an isolated event and is not believed to be linked to any other incidents at this time.

“We do believe that a weapon has been discharged. However, enquiries remain at an early stage.

Due to the snowy conditions at the weekend a police cordon remained in place until the scene could be processed by specialist officers.

DI Donnelly added: “We appreciate the ongoing patience and support of the local community while we continue our enquiries to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious or who has any information about what took place to come forward with any information.”

Information can be passed to Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting log 2006 of March 17.

Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are investigating other incidents in Huddersfield involving guns.

Takeaway owner Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was shot trying to stop a thief stealing the shop takings on nearby Bradford Road in Fartown in the early hours of Monday, March 5. He is recovering and two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Police investigations focused on an area around nearby Sheepridge, with police raids taking place days after the shooting.

On Sunday, February 25 a 19-year-old man was seriously wounded when he was shot on Nether Crescent in Rawthorpe. And shortly before midnight on February 5 police say a gun was fired in the direction of a group of males who were running down an alleyway which leads to Old Bank Fold, off Almondbury Bank.