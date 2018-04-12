Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a double death crash horror on the M62 earlier this month .

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, April 2 at 2.35am at the top of the westbound exit slip road at junction 26 near Chain Bar, Cleckheaton, of the M62.

The two who died were best friends , Adam Afsar, a 34-year-old, devoted father-of-two and former security officer Jason Wilby, 27, both from Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

They were travelling in a white Skoda Octavia when it was hit by an oncoming black Vauxhall Insignia being driven the wrong way up the motorway slip road.

Both men died within three minutes of one another as a result of their injuries.

The Major Collision Enquiry team, who are leading the investigation, are appealing for anyone in the area of junction 26 on or around the time of the tragedy, who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision and, in particular, anyone who has any dash cam footage to come forward to the police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number *212 of 2 April.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An inquest into the mens’ deaths was opened and adjourned at Bradford Coroner’s Court earlier this week after the senior coroner, Martin Fleming, heard police were investigating whether any criminal charges might be brought.

He said that the driver of the oncoming car received non-life threatening injuries following the crash. It’s understood he suffered a broken right wrist.

Funeral arrangements for Mr Afsar, formerly of Huddersfield, were revealed today (Thurs).

It will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday, April 17 at 2.45pm.

Mr Afsar leaves behind partner Katie as well as his 11-year-old son Caiden, a seven-year-old daughter Mylie, brothers Arron and Dallas and mum Tish Peace.

Mr Afsar was on his first shift for a delivery firm and Mr Wilby was accompanying him as it was late at night when the tragedy occurred.

Tish told the Examiner on the day of her eldest son’s death: “He is not dead he has just closed his eyes until I can be with him.”