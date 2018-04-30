The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire has seen a 'shocking' increase in dangerous driving over five years, according to official figures.

Analysis of the latest Home Office data found there were 690 dangerous driving offences recorded in West Yorkshire in 2017.

That's compared to 224 in 2012 and a threefold increase in the number of offences.

And there were 31 instances of death by dangerous driving last year, compared to 11 in 2012.

Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake said: "This shocking increase in the number of dangerous driving offences over the past five years is cause for concern.

“It is all too easily forgotten that driving is the most dangerous thing we do on a daily basis, requiring a driver’s full attention to do so safely.

“When drivers take illegal and selfish actions on the roads, they knowingly put lives in danger.

“Brake is calling for tougher sentencing of dangerous drivers and investment in road traffic enforcement to be made a national policing

priority.

“Only then will we have a truly effective deterrent to dangerous law-breaking driving.”

In 2017, across England and Wales, there were 5,156 dangerous driving crimes recorded.

This is an increase of 67% compared to five years before, when there were 3,085 crimes recorded.

Of the 5,156 dangerous driving crimes recorded, 542 resulted in someone dying, an increase compared to five years ago, when there were

164 deaths caused by dangerous driving.

In October, the Government announced plans for tougher sentences for killer drivers, with maximum penalties raised from 14 years to life.

According to the Ministry of Justice, life sentences will be introduced for those who cause death by dangerous driving, and for careless drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs.