A man who was found floundering in the canal at the back of the University of Huddersfield this morning is recovering in hospital.

Police were called at 9.34am to Queen Street South following a concern for safety after a man was found in the canal .

Emergency services were called to the scene where a man was found in the water.

As well as ambulance crews the Yorkshire Air ambulance was also deployed and the man was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

An eyewitness said: "The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the building site for the university on Queen St South.

"A man had collapsed on the canal tow path next to the university buildings. Ambulance and police were quickly on the scene and he was transported away in the road ambulance. I hope he is okay."

Later police officers taped more than 200 yards of the towpath running from the bridge at the top of Commercial Street to Queen Street South with police community support officers posted at each entrance to the canal while they carried out an investigation into what happened.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.