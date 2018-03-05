Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have issued a description of the gunman being hunted after a takeaway boss was shot three times in a raid .

Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, bravely tackled the masked attacker at 12.30am outside Rajas takeaway on Bradford Road, Hillhouse – his father said, not realising he had a gun.

He was shot three times, twice in the shoulder and once in the neck.

Armed police officers raced to the scene and Mr Mahmood was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for medical treatment and then to Leeds General Infirmary. Police say he is in a stable condition.

Police say the suspect entered the takeaway and demanded money and items from the victim. An altercation ensued and a handgun was produced by the suspect and shots were fired.

At this stage, the suspect is believed to be a white male, 5ft 8ins tall, slim build wearing a black mask and dark-coloured coat and jeans.

Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We believe this was a targeted attack, one which caused the victim serious injuries. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

“All firearms incidents are taken incredibly seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident itself or anyone matching the above description to come forward to the police to assist with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with any information or witnessed this incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180105070 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police taped off the area in front of Rajas and officers were busy carrying out a fingertip search of the scene today.

Arshad Mahmood, of Low Moor, Bradford, who owns Rajas says his son is recovering from his injuries and “will be OK.” He spent all night at the hospital and is returning there today. He said: “I am shocked by what happened. My staff phoned me minutes after it took place.”

Mohammed Basit, 29, who has known Adil for 10 years and who works alongside him, said: “He is a jolly person. Most of the time we are both here working away so he doesn’t have much time for hobbies.”

John Furness, a 48-year-old ex-squaddie, who lives next door to Rajas, said: “I was watching TV at the time and because of my background I knew immediately they were gun shots.

“I went out and the police and paramedics were there. Adil is a lovely lad and extremely polite and well-liked. I hope he is OK.”

Adil was stabbed in the stomach on November 4, 2016, after a youth began throwing fireworks outside his store.