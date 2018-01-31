Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An area of Longroyd Bridge was cordoned off last night due to ‘concerns for safety’ of a man.

Officers attended the canal tow path off Manchester Road near the Bridge Pub yesterday evening and located the man.

A woman who works nearby said: “There were two police cars and police were on the tow path. You couldn’t see what was happening but there was a police cordon. They were there for quite a while.”

Another woman who lives on the same street said: “There were loads of police - it was taped off.

“It happened on the canal.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called yesterday evening to Manchester Road in Huddersfield for a concern for safety about a male.

“The male was located and detained by officers.”