Police taped off a street in Fartown after a man was found collapsed in the street.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called out to Alder Street on Sunday evening over concerns about a man.

Officers sealed off the street while investigations into the circumstances took place.

A Force spokesman confirmed that a man had collapsed in the street.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 19.38 on Sunday September 2 for a concern for a male on Alder Street at Huddersfield.

"A male in his 50s had collapsed on the street.

"The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance for medical treatment."

Residents described the scene of the incident having taken place towards the bottom end of Alder Street, near to a bridge.

No-one was available to comment from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.