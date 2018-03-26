Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have drafted in specialist officers in their hunt for a missing man.

The man, who is in his late 50s, went missing from his Huddersfield home earlier this evening.

Police teams including a police helicopter were called in to search the Waterloo and Fenay Bridge areas.

By 9.50pm the man had not been located.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the missing man had been designated as a 'high risk' missing person.

"We are still looking for this person who is considered as high risk."

The police helicopter has been hovering over the area for some time.

In a tweet at around 9.30pm, the helicopter crew said it was searching for a missing man "following a concerned call" but that he hadn't been located.