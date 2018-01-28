Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers and mountain rescue teams are sweeping the moors between Huddersfield and Greater Manchester for a missing man.

Bernard Gaunt, 51, from Oldham, was last seen on Werneth Hall Road in the town on Friday afternoon.

A search was carried out today (Sunday) for Bernard on the moors above Dovestones Reservoir, between Holmfirth and Greenfield.

Bernard is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short greying hair. It is believed he was wearing a green fleece jacket with beige coloured trousers and brown wooden beads around his neck. He may also be carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Mark Lewis, of Greater Manchester Police’s Oldham borough, said on Friday, “Bernard 's family are understandably very worried about him".

Anyone with information about Bernard’s whereabouts is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 8922.