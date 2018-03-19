Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the Hungarian community are being asked for help to trace three girls missing from home.

West Yorkshire Police has been looking for two sisters, Bernadett Berki, 12, and Szimonetta Berki, 11, who were reported missing on Tuesday March 6 .

Police now believe they may be with their three-year-old niece, Leonetta Bogdan.

Police are working with partner agencies in Hungary, but they are also asking the Hungarian community here in West Yorkshire for help.

The children lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley, but have extensive links and extended family across Huddersfield. It is also thought they have links to Leicester.

And all three girls are known to have strong links to the Hungarian community.

Det Chief Insp Fiona Gaffney, of Kirklees Police, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace all three children since they were reported missing including press appeals.

“Most of the work has been behind the scenes, however, as we strongly believe the three girls are with family members. We do not believe any third party is involved.

“Work has included enquiries and working with partner agencies including those in Hungary.

“We are, however, becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare as we have been unable to find them and are now calling on members of the public, particularly members of the Hungarian community, to come forward and help us find these girls as we need to locate them and ensure they are OK.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1107 of March 6 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.