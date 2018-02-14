Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Items seized by police from criminals have topped £109m in a decade.

And it includes £1m of cash taken from a Huddersfield house.

Criminal kingpins have been counting the cost across Yorkshire and Humber after being stung for over £109m in a decade of Proceeds of Crime Act confiscations.

In the latest confiscation West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime unit seized assets valued at £115,314 from Leeds couple Nicholas Adair, 28, and Cassie Nay, 29, at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Adair and Nay were convicted and jailed in January 2018 for money laundering and drug offences.

The couple were judged to have benefitted from crime to a value of £156,879 and will be liable to repay that amount in full if they possess the means to do so.

The confiscation means that police have confiscated over £64.1 million in cash and assets since 2008, while the Regional Asset Recovery Team has seized £45 million.

Major investigations from the past decade included the seizure of £860,000 in cash from the house in Bradford, £1 million cash from a property in Huddersfield.

Other investigations resulted in the seizure of various high value items including watches, jewellery and motor vehicles, antiques and even a book worth £2,000.

Assets confiscated over the years include jet skis, boats, sports memorabilia, and a collection of Sci-Fi merchandise consisting of Star Wars toys.

During one operation which saw 15 people jailed police seized cash, a classic Ferrari and a substantial residential property.

In another operation properties in the UK and a Villa in Spain were found to be proceeds of crime and were seized too.

Detective Superintendent Nigel Costello of West Yorkshire Police said: “Since its introduction, the Proceeds of Crime Act has become a key weapon in our fight to tackle and disrupt organised crime.

“When persons are caught and convicted this is not the end of the process, assets are traced and confiscated and these monies can be put to good use to benefit others, including victims.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, Police and Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire, said: “I am a big supporter of the Proceeds of Crime Act legislation and its worth is plain to see here.

“My Safer Communities Fund, which gives grants to not-for-profit organisations working to keep West Yorkshire safe, is financed by money recovered from criminals.

“The Fund launched in 2014 and has so far given out over £2m back to our communities to over 460 different projects, many of which I have had the pleasure of visiting and seeing the positive and often amazing impact of the work being carried out.”