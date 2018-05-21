Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking pictures of knives seized from two children in Huddersfield have been released by West Yorkshire Police.

The two knives, one of them a scary-looking black-handled one and the second, a slightly smaller one with a bright red blade, were taken by police from the juveniles after members of the public alerted them.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Luckily members of the public saw these and alerted police who were then able to stop and search the individuals and take positive action.

“Parents please check on what your teenage children are carrying and educate them on the dangers of having such weapons. #Knifefree”.

The pictures were posted on Huddersfield division’s Facebook page.

Nikki Hanson replied: “Gone are the days when I was a kid and we carried pen knives to carve branches into arrows after we’d made our bows with a stick and a piece of string. They carry them now to kill.”

Getting to grips with knife crime has become a major issue for both politicians and police nationally following a series of knife murders in London. Knife crime has increased by 83% over the last five years in West Yorkshire, according to latest figures. Home Office statistics show that West Yorkshire Police recorded 2,127 crimes in which knives were used between October 2016 and September 2017, compared to 1,157 in 2012/13.

The most common offence recorded for those crimes was assault with injury or intent to cause serious harm. There were 1,016 such crimes recorded in the 12 months to September 2017, 48% of all knife crimes.