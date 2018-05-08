Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This beach buggy is set for the crusher after being seized from a 13-year-old driver.

West Yorkshire Police took the buggy off the teenager after it was being driven in the Huddersfield area over the weekend.

They tweeted: “Summer is here, head to the beach, get the beach buggy out, as you do in Huddersfield!

“This beach buggy was seized by the Kirklees off-road bike team on Saturday.

“The driver was only 13-years-old and no Insurance, no MOT, no tax and no licence - (it’s) to be crushed.”

It comes during a clampdown on nuisance bikes, quad bikes and off-road bikes by police in Kirklees.

An off-road bike has been seized by police in Crosland Moor after its rider was causing a nuisance.

West Yorkshire Police officers are also using a DNA spray on bikes. The unique chemical make-up of each spray can then be used to trace the vehicle, and more importantly, its rider, at a later date if they fail to stop when requested by police.

Police say information about nuisance bikes, descriptions of riders, the bikes and locations they are seen or kept can be passed to police to help build up evidence about nuisance riders. It can be reported via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk