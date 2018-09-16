Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major attempt to tackle the growing menace of knife crime is being launched by West Yorkshire Police this week.

Officers say they continue to fight the threat of knife crime on a daily basis, but the Force’s awareness week will include educational activities, targeted enforcement work and enforcing strong anti-knife messages.

Det Supt Chris Gibson is the operational lead for knife crime in West Yorkshire Police.

He said: “The number of crimes involving knives continue to increase across the UK as whole – and West Yorkshire is sadly no different.

“Knives aren’t the answer and I have seen first-hand the devastation using a knife can have, not just for victims and the families of victims, but for perpetrators too.

“Statistics have shown that if you carry a knife for protection, you are putting yourself in danger as it is likely to be used against you – around a third of knife-related injuries are caused by the victim’s own knife.

“There is no space for knife crime in West Yorkshire and those found to be carrying knives will be arrested, charged and risk being sent to prison.”

Throughout the week of action, officers will be carrying out test purchase operations across West Yorkshire to test if retailers sell knives to under 18s.

Det Supt Gibson and his team will also be using education and early intervention to try and reduce knife crime among young people.

Officers will be speaking during school assemblies at both primary and secondary schools, and joining pupils on school buses and on the school run to educate young people on the dangers of carrying a knife.

Det Supt Gibson said: “Educating the public on the dangers of carrying a knife is key. We hope by getting the message out there, we can potentially stop more people from taking knives onto the streets.

“This campaign is important in raising awareness of knife crime and we will continue to prosecute those who carry knives. However, the enforcement work we do is only part of the solution – the public also has a role to play in this.

“If you have a young person in your family I would ask you to educate them on the dangers of carrying a knife, and if you have information on someone carrying a knife in your community or information on where knives are being sold illegally, I would urge you to contact police on 101.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “This week of action against knife crime has my full support and is a key priority in my refreshed Police under Major Threats and Serious Violence.

“It closely follows the latest round of my Safer Communities Fund, which recently saw over £210,000 in grants being given to tackle violent crime across West Yorkshire.

A number of the recipients are running projects that directly reduce the carrying of knives on our streets and educate people about the awful and wide ranging consequences.

“I’m also chairing the National Task and Finish Group for PCC’s and developing work around the local strategies aligned to the National Serious Violence Strategy.

"This will include co-ordinating bids to the £22 million early intervention fund that has just been announced, of which a number of West Yorkshire bids will be submitted.

“During my visits to local groups and engagement with communities, I have heard, often first-hand, the truly horrendous impact they can have on people’s lives and those around them.

“We need do everything we can to stop this and I would echo Det Supt Gibson’s comments in asking for your help in rejecting knife crime.

“Likewise, I would encourage everyone to get involved where they can, whether that is by reporting any suspicions or speaking to family and friends about the dangers. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”