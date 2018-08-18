The video will start in 8 Cancel

A police sign appealing for witnesses marks the spot of a horror crash that killed a Brighouse grandmother .

Wendie Mcdonald, 78, lost her life when the Peugeot 108 she was a passenger in smashed into an Audi S5 on Cooper Bridge Road at Cooper Bridge.

Her 60-year-old husband, Steven, was driving the Peugot and escaped with minor injuries.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following the collision on Saturday August 11.

Police later said the man had been released but remained “under investigation”.

The sign, which rests on a lamppost next to Cooper Bridge Road, asks any witnesses to the crash to call 01924 293047.

Around a dozen floral tributes have also been left on the pavement underneath Cooper Bridge.

One bouquet of flowers has a note attached to it which reads: “To Nana. All my love Shaun xx.”

Granddaughter Stephanie Lomax told the Examiner how she adored her ‘nan’ in a toching tribute.

She said: “She will be missed by loads and she was the best nan, mum and best friend to loads of people. She will be sadly missed. RIP Nan, love you. I will always look up to you.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information can contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number *512.

Information can be passed to anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.