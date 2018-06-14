The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Extra police patrols have taken place to protect a historic Huddersfield tram shelter.

Last month vandals attacked the 122-year-old structure on Halifax Road at Edgerton .

Councillors quickly arranged for it to be repainted after graffiti tags were daubed all over the Grade II listed shelter.

Police have said they believe the tags relate to a group known to them but they have yet to make any arrests.

Greenhead councillor Sheikh Ullah said he was pressing for action as it had been more than three weeks since the incident.

He said: “This act of vandalism was brought to my attention on social media.

“I was conscious that further vandalism or anti-social behaviour may occur and that we needed to act on it quickly.

“I would like to thank the contractors for doing a first class job so efficiently and effectively.

“I’m also of the understanding that the vandals left a significant tag trademark which the police are aware of.

“Let me make it quite clear, this shelter is I think the last one of its type in the country.

Vandals in graffiti attack on tram shelter may have given themselves away

“It’s a piece of Huddersfield’s heritage and I and this council will ensure we keep it in the best possible condition, not just for the present but for the future.

“I and my colleagues will not let the vandals, who seem to want to destroy all that is good, win.”

A spokesperson for the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team are currently investigating the criminal damage caused to the tram shelter on Edgerton Road .

“The NPT team take any acts of vandalism seriously and will make every effort to locate those responsible.

“This is an important local landmark and we will listen and act to what our local community want us to focus on.

“Extra patrols by PCSOs have taken place over the last few weeks and if any persons has any information to contact us via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The shelter, which dates back to 1896, was restored to its previous glory in 2014 when the Tour de France’s Grand Depart passed by.

The shelter still serves bus passengers and was repainted in the old Huddersfield Corporation colours of vermilion and cream.